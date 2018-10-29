GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

5 BSF Soldiers Injured After Militants Open Fire in Srinagar Soldiers

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2018, 8:30 PM IST
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
Srinagar: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in the Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Gunmen opened fire on the BSF patrol vehicle at the Pantha chowk around 6:15 PM, resulting in injuries to five jawans, a BSF official said.

He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and the condition of one jawan is said to be critical.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
