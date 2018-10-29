English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 BSF Soldiers Injured After Militants Open Fire in Srinagar Soldiers
The injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and the condition of one jawan is said to be critical.
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
Srinagar: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in the Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.
Gunmen opened fire on the BSF patrol vehicle at the Pantha chowk around 6:15 PM, resulting in injuries to five jawans, a BSF official said.
He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been hospitalised and the condition of one jawan is said to be critical.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
