5 Children, Driver Dead After Truck Plows into House in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Five children and a driver were killed after an off-balance truck rammed into a house near NH-722 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The brutal accident also left six people injured who are undergoing treatment at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday in Sahadani village under Saraiya police station limits. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village as the situation is tense after the death of five children.

According to police, the house which was razed in the accident belonged to one Lachhu Paswan. Lacchu’s own children and kids from other families were playing in the verandah when a truck suddenly crashed into the house. Four of the children died on the spot while the fifth succumbed toinjuries even before reaching the hospital. The truck driver was also critically injured and died during treatment at Saraiya public health centre.

The eyewitnesses were shocked when they saw one of the deceased children buried under the truck. Police brought a crane to pull the truck out of the home, after which the authorities took out the body of the child. The injured were sent to the Saraiya PHC with the help of local villagers and were later referred to another a government hospital.

Saraiya’s circle officer reached the accident site on the direction of Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Pranav Kumar. Authorities deployed heavy police force in the area after sensing a feeling of outrage among the villagers.

Saraiya sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma claimed that police had reached the site soon after the accident and even took out the relief operation. Sharma said investigation is on to probe the reason behind the accident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here