5 Children Suffocate to Death After Getting Trapped Inside a Storage Tank in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

In a tragic incident, five children suffocated to death on Sunday after they jumped into a grain storage container while playing in Himmatasar village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday, police said.

The children — four girls and one boy — from Himatsar village of Napasar police station area, died of suffocation while sitting in a grain storage tank kept in the courtyard of the house in Matasar village.

According to police, the children jumped inside the tank one after the other and the lid of the tank accidentally got shut, leaving them trapped and suffocated. None of the family members were at home at the time of the incident and the children remained in the tank for a long time, police said.

When found, the children – aged between three and eight — were immediately taken out and rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

After getting the information, Napasar police reached the spot, took the bodies of the five children in their possession and submitted them to the hospital mortuary. Due to the Sunday holiday, their post-mortem could not be conducted. After the post-mortem, their bodies will be handed over to the families.