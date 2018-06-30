5 Chinese Nationals Arrested With 200 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore in Kolkata

Five Chinese nationals were arrested from Kolkata railway station in connection with 200 kilos of ‘Amphetamine’, popularly known as ‘The dead Drug’, worth Rs 40 crores on Friday night.The arrest was made by the Sealdah Government Railway Police (GRP) but the case was later taken over by the state CID. Amphetamine is banned by several countries and it is a neural stimulant/euphoria-inducing drug. Investigators believed that the consignments – neatly packed in 27 packets – was smuggled in from China and Myanmar and was meant for big cities in India and Bangladesh.This is the first time that Chinese nationals have been arrested in Kolkata with such a large quantity of banned drugs. All of them were produced before a city court and remanded in CID custody for further interrogation.“We have informed the Chinese embassy regarding the arrest to know more about their background. We have seized their passports, mobile phones, Chinese SIM cards, cash and a diary with several numbers. We have also found numbers of their agents in India and in neighbouring countries,” a senior CID official said.Around midnight on Friday, the GRP officials – who were on routine duty – noticed these men roaming around suspiciously at the Kolkata Railway Station premises.“We searched their seven bags and found these items. We took help of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) officials in identifying the drugs. We have also found an airline ticket of Cathay Pacific and on interrogating one of them, Wang Xiaodong, found that they were supposed to take this flight on June 29 to Hong Kong. From there, they were planning to go to Guangdong,” a senior GRP official said.Speaking to News18, NCB Kolkata Zonal Head Dilip Kumar Srivastava said, “We sent our officers and it was found that all the bags contains Amphetamine. Such banned drugs are usually procured from Myanmar and China.”Meanwhile, in a separate case, one Mubashir Manan was arrested in connection with a drug racket on Friday night.Talking about this case, Srivastava said, “A large number of psychotropic substances including Ecstasy and LSD blots were seized from their possession. He was supposed to deliver these items to his associates in Bengaluru. Further investigation is underway.”