6 Civilians Die in 'Mysterious' Blast After Forces Kill 3 Militants in Kashmir's Kulgam

Terrible news coming out from Kulgam.May the deceased find place in Jannat.Alienating the people in the fight against militancy is a sure fire recipe for losing the fight. How long can we go on ignoring the ground realities & living in denial about how bad things are in Kashmir? https://t.co/p5c4aoN6Tb — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 21, 2018

In a Sunday shootout and a mysterious explosion that followed it, six civilians and three militants were killed and 40 others injured in south Kashmir district of Kulgam.S P Pani, IGP Kashmir told News 18 that six civilians were killed in a post gun battle blast near the site of encounter."People rushed to encounter site and then an explosive went off mysteriously which did most of the damage," he said, adding they did not heed to police warning not to do so."We have time and again told them not to collect near an encounter scene," he added, while renewing the appeal to people to stay away from the gunbattle vicinity.Police earlier used live ammunition besides teargas shells and pellets to disperse off the protesting youth while an encounter was raging on between three militants and forces. All three militants were killed in the six-hour long encounter in Laroo village of Kulgam.An official said dozens of injured were received in the hospitals and four of them were shifted to Srinagar. Similarly, Medical superintendent of Anantnag hospital Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrab told local news agency GNS said that 11 injured persons were received and three among them were shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment.The dead civilians have been identified as Ubaid Laway son of Mohammad Maqbool Laway, Uzair Ahmad, Mansoor Ahmad, Talib Maqbool of Laroo, Tajamul Ahmad of Denew Bogund and Irshad Ahmad of Shurat. The sixth, a teenage boy, has not been identified yet.GNS reported that three of the civilian Talib, Tajamul and Irshad died in an explosion near encounter site while two others—Uzair and Mansoor—died at SMHS hospital.“Civilians visited the encounter site immediately after operation inspite of request not to visit as thorough search is to be made for explosives once flames douse off. They didn’t listen and thus visited the spot immediately after forces withdrew and some explosive substance went off resulting in injuries to civilians. One civilian namely Ubaid Laway son of Mohammad Maqbool Laway of Laroo died,” police tweeted .Meanwhile, Chairman of Hurrityat Conference said that there is “bloodbath” in Kulgam amid information blockade by the government forces.“Amidst internet &news blackout reports of #BloodbathInKulgam as Indian forces go berserk! Many civilian casualties reported,3 armed youth martyred more than sixty civilians injured many critical !Homes destroyed, women ruthlessly beaten! All roads to the area sealed, media barred!,” Mirwaiz, who is under house arrest, tweeted.