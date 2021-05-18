india

1-MIN READ

5 Constables Suspended in UP after Dead Body Retrieved from Ganga Burnt with Tyre and Petrol

Image Credits: Reuters/Representational

A video went viral on social media in which policemen can be seen conducting the last rites of a person using tyres and petrol.

Five police constables were suspended after a body recovered from the Ganga in Maldepur village was cremated using tyre and petrol in their presence, officials said on Tuesday. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada on said, “Yesterday, a video went viral on social media in which policemen can be seen conducting the last rites of a person. The policemen displayed insensitivity during the last rites.

Five police constables have been suspended and a probed has been ordered into the incident." He said that Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav will be probing the matter. Phephana police station SHO Sanjay Tripathi told .

first published:May 18, 2021, 16:22 IST