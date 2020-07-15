Meals, Masks & PPE Kits: Nita Ambani Details Reliance Foundation's Efforts in Covid-19 Fight

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation highlighted the philanthropic endeavours being undertaken by the organisation during Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

Talking about Mission Anna Seva she said that the initiative has provided over five crore meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners, and frontline workers across the country.

“In our culture, Anna Daan is Maha Daan. Mission Anna Seva is the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world,” Nita Ambani said while speaking at the annual general meeting.

She also detailed how post the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, Reliance, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), established India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks.

"The organisation produces one lakh masks and hundred thousand PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) daily for health-workers and caregivers across India. The PPEs produced by the organisation is of one-third price of imported PPE, said Nita Ambani.

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure COVID-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require, she said.

She further said that Jio is providing digital connectivity to more than 40 crore people, empowering over 30,000 organisations to work from home, and lakhs of students to learn from home.

Talking about the Education and Sports for All initiative, she said that through the endeavour, Reliance Foundation has reached out to over 21.5 million children.

"Right from grassroots level – we are working tirelessly to develop a holistic sporting ecosystem in the country,” she added.

Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 535 crores to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.