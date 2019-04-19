5 Day-long Weekend This April, a Chance for You to Visit Places and Unwind

You have probably been planning that getaway from the daily grind of your life for far too long. Well, with April 2019 bestowing upon us the gift of a five-day long weekend (April 17- Mahavir Jayanti, April 18- take a leave, April 19- Good Friday, April 20 & 21- weekend), here is your chance to finally unwind and visit some awesome places.1. Delhi to Himachal PradeshTo spend the five- day long weekend in Himachal Pradesh, you can start off your journey from Shimla. Visit Rock Garden and Pinjore Gardens and spend the night enjoying the city food. Spend the next day doing some sightseeing around Shimla and Kufri and try your hands at skiing. On your third day, visit Naggar Castle and then leave for Manali. While in Manali, don’t forget to visit the famous temples, hot water springs before heading to the Solang Valley. On the fifth day, head back to Delhi and also visit Dhakpo Shedrupling Monastery and Raghunathji Temple along the way.2. Delhi to RajasthanIf Rajasthan has for long been on your travel bucket list, here is your chance.Visit Jaipur’s magnificent forts and witness the city’s beautiful architecture on the first two days. On Day 3, visit Udaipur for a tour of the many lakes dotting the city’s landscape. Head straight to Mount Abu, Rajasthan’s only hill station, the next day for some peace and tranquility. You can return to Delhi on Day 5.3. Delhi to UttarakhandUttarkhand offers you a chance to witness the serene beauty of Kumaon and Garhwal .If you wish to visit Kumaon, head to Nainital on your first day and spend the day sightseeing. Dedicate the second day to shopping and visiting nearby places around the city. Make Almora and Ranikhet your destination for days 3 and 4. Head back to Delhi on your last day and take breaks as and when needed.If you wish to include Garhwal in your trip list, you can head straight to Dehradun. Reach Dehradun on Day 1 and do some sightseeing around the city. Do not miss out on visiting the amazing cafes. You can head to Mussorie on Day 2 and enjoy amazing waterfalls around the city. Spend Day 3 on adventure sports in Rishikesh. On Day 4, head to Haridwar and attend Ganga aarti. You can come back to Delhi on Day 5.