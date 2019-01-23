5 Days of Solitude: PM Modi Remembers His Diwali Holiday in the Jungles

In the latest installment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the ‘Humans of Bombay’ on Facebook – an endeavor inspired by renowned photographer Brandon Stanton’s ‘Humans of New York’ -- PM Modi revealed that he would wander off to the jungles for introspection.The prime minster said that during the Diwali holidays, he would vanish into the jungles for a five-day hiatus every year, to seek inspiration and reflect on his life. His interview with the popular Facebook page has been released in parts.In the previous two installments, Modi spoke about his tales of boyhood – how he grew up as the son of a tea seller and how his early inclination towards BJP s ideological parent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh manifested over the years.PM Modi also talked about his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas and Tuesday’s Facebook post picks up the strings from that note, discussing his journey after returning from the mountains."After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city - the pace of life was very different. I began my time there by occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen," the post read."Eventually, I became a full time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils," he added.PM Modi said that even though the pace of an arduous life never left him, he was determined to not let go of the peace he found in the Himalayas. With that in mind, he took the decision of taking five days off every year which he would spend in complete solitude."Not many people know this, but I would go away for the five days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle - a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those five days. There would be no radios or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway," he said.He further explained that he imbibed strength to take on life from the time spent alone."I would reflect - and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, 'Who are you going to meet?' And I would say -- I am going to meet myself," he remembered.The interview concludes on an advice by PM Modi for his "young friends" too. "...in the midst of your fast paced life and busy schedules, take some time off...think and introspect. It will change your perception - you will understand your inner self better," he said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.