GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

5 Dead, 10 Injured After Falling Off Over-Crowded Train in Chennai

The incident took place around 8:45am on Tuesday. The Railway Department said that three of the commuters died on the spot and another two died on the way to the hospital.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:July 24, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 Dead, 10 Injured After Falling Off Over-Crowded Train in Chennai
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Chennai: Five passengers who were travelling on the foot-board of a suburban train died and 10 injured after they hit a concrete fence at Chennai’s St Thomas Mount station and fell on the tracks.

The incident took place around 8:45am on Tuesday. The Railway Department said that three of the commuters died on the spot and another two died on the way to the hospital.

A statement by the railways said that 10 passengers of Chennai Beach–Tirumalpur Passenger train fell after they hit a fence.

Commuters said that the station was over-crowded because the train was delayed by over 15 minutes. Some of them have also said that a similar incident happened at the same spot a few days ago when passengers hit the concrete fence.

The state government has urged passengers to not travel on the foot-board of trains. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, "We are saddened by the incident. The government will organise awareness programmes on this to ensure such incidents do not occur again."​

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...