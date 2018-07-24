English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 Dead, 10 Injured After Falling Off Over-Crowded Train in Chennai
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Chennai: Five passengers who were travelling on the foot-board of a suburban train died and 10 injured after they hit a concrete fence at Chennai’s St Thomas Mount station and fell on the tracks.
A statement by the railways said that 10 passengers of Chennai Beach–Tirumalpur Passenger train fell after they hit a fence.
Commuters said that the station was over-crowded because the train was delayed by over 15 minutes. Some of them have also said that a similar incident happened at the same spot a few days ago when passengers hit the concrete fence.
The state government has urged passengers to not travel on the foot-board of trains. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, "We are saddened by the incident. The government will organise awareness programmes on this to ensure such incidents do not occur again."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
