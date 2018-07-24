5 Dead, 10 Injured After Falling Off Over-Crowded Train in Chennai

Five passengers who were travelling on the foot-board of a suburban train died and 10 injured after they hit a concrete fence at Chennai’s St Thomas Mount station and fell on the tracks.The incident took place around 8:45am on Tuesday. The Railway Department said that three of the commuters died on the spot and another two died on the way to the hospital.A statement by the railways said that 10 passengers of Chennai Beach–Tirumalpur Passenger train fell after they hit a fence.Commuters said that the station was over-crowded because the train was delayed by over 15 minutes. Some of them have also said that a similar incident happened at the same spot a few days ago when passengers hit the concrete fence.The state government has urged passengers to not travel on the foot-board of trains. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, "We are saddened by the incident. The government will organise awareness programmes on this to ensure such incidents do not occur again."​