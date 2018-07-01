English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 Dead, 3 Injured Across 3 States as Child Lifting Rumours Continue to Spread
In Maharashtra's Dhule district, one of the five deceased was apparently trying to talking to a child when locals who had gathered for a weekly market, pounced on the five.
One of the victims in Maharashtra being beaten up and dragged by the villagers. (TV Grab)
Mumbai/Guwahati/Chennai: Another five persons fell prey to child lifting rumours on Sunday, this time in a small Maharashtra village. In a separate incident, two other migrant workers were severely thrashed in Tamil Nadu on similar suspicions while a mentally-challenged woman was also meted out with similar treatment in Assam on Friday night.
In Assam, a mentally-challenged woman was tied to a pole and tortured by a village mob, suspecting her to be a child-lifter at Sonitpur in Assam.
The woman was seen aimlessly roaming in the area people started questioning her. After she failed to answer them owing to her illness, the locals tied her up to a pole to torture her.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital and currently she is undergoing treatment.
Last month, two young men were brutally lynched by a mob in Assam's Karbi Anglong causing massive outrage across the nation.
Rumours spread mostly on mobile messaging app WhatsApp has so far claimed over a dozen people across several states in the country in the past months. While state administrations and governments have taken multiple steps to prevent people from falling for such rumours, it seems to have no effect on many.
In Assam, a mentally-challenged woman was tied to a pole and tortured by a village mob, suspecting her to be a child-lifter at Sonitpur in Assam.
The woman was seen aimlessly roaming in the area people started questioning her. After she failed to answer them owing to her illness, the locals tied her up to a pole to torture her.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital and currently she is undergoing treatment.
Last month, two young men were brutally lynched by a mob in Assam's Karbi Anglong causing massive outrage across the nation.
Rumours spread mostly on mobile messaging app WhatsApp has so far claimed over a dozen people across several states in the country in the past months. While state administrations and governments have taken multiple steps to prevent people from falling for such rumours, it seems to have no effect on many.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
