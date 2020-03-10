Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

5 Dead, 35 Injured in Himachal Bus Accident

The accident occurred at Chehli village in Chamba Sadar area around 6.45 am. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun, the police said.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
5 Dead, 35 Injured in Himachal Bus Accident
Image for representation

Shimla: Five people died and 35 others sustained injuries as a bus coming from Uttarakhand fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at Chehli village in Chamba Sadar area around 6.45 am. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun, the police said.

The injured have been sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment after rescuing them with the help of the fire brigade personnel and locals, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kumar (47), Pooja Kumari (28), Rajiv Kumar (37), Mani Ram (33) and Dawat Ali (30), the police added.

