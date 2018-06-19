5 Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Viraat in Lucknow's Charbagh

In a tragic incident, five people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a major fire engulfed two hotels in the Charbagh area of Lucknow.Initially, five people were reported to have been injured. However, as the fire spread, it came to light that five people died in the incident, while three sustained grievous injuries.More than half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the situation."Five people have died and more than 50 people were rescued from the building. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. If we find any lapse on hotel's part during our investigation, we will take strict action against the people concerned," said IG Lucknow S Pandey.According to reports, the fire started from the basement of SSJ International Bar and Hotel due to short circuit and spread to other floors and the adjacent building, which houses another hotel. Within minutes, Hotel Viraat International was also up in flames.The fire started from the basement of SSJ International Bar and Hotel and spread to Hotel Viraat (News18)Eye-witnesses claim that both the hotels did not have proper fire-fighting arrangements.Till now five people have died while three were admitted to Civil Hospital in a serious condition with 90 to 100 percent burns. The condition of two more people was stated to be critical and they were referred to SIPS Burns Specialty Hospital for treatment.Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar also reached the spot and led the rescue operations himself. Speaking to News18, Kumar said, “According to eye-witnesses account, the flames and smoke were first seen at around 5:30 am. The police got information around 6:05 am. Proper investigation will be done in the matter and those responsible will definitely face the action."“Prima facie it seems that the fire started at the basement and then it moved upwards. Short circuit might be the reason, but anything concrete can only be stated after a proper investigation,” he added.However, one of the rescued tourists News18 spoke to said, "We heard a loud explosion-like sound in the morning and when we came out, there was fire and smoke everywhere. Nobody was there to guide us. We managed to get out by ourselves. No one from the hotel staff was present."Meanwhile, UP Cabinet and Tourism Minister, Rita Bahuguna Joshi also reached the spot and stated that proper investigation will be done in the matter. “It is a sad incident and our focus was on rescue and relief operations. Many tourists are adjusted in other hotels nearby, while the ones with the injuries have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Magisterial investigation will be done to ascertain the reason behind such tragedy,” she said.