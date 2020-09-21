5 Dead As Truck Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

Satna/Chitrakoot: Five pilgrims died and around 30 were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accident occurred when the pilgrims, who are from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh, were going to the Sati Anusuiya Ashram in Satna district of the neighbouring state, an officer said.

The tractor-trolley overturned near Jhuri river after the driver lost control and fell into a gorge, according to the police. Three women and two men died on the spot, while seven people are in critical condition. The Nayagaon police is probing the case, Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Solanki said.

The injured have been hospitalised in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said. The deceased have been identified as Ramkishor, Lavkush, Savitri, Phoolkumari and Brijrani, police said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor