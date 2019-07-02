5 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Thane-Palghar, 3 Rescued From Submerged Car
In a wall collapse in an Urdu school near Durgai Fort in Kalyan in the district, three people, including a toddler, were killed.
In a wall collapse in an Urdu school near Durgai Fort in Kalyan in the district, three people, including a toddler, were killed.
Thane: Five persons died in rain-related incidents and three were rescued from a submerged car in Thane and adjoining Palghar as heavy rains Tuesday in the region threw normal life out of gear.
In a wall collapse in an Urdu school near Durgai Fort in Kalyan in the district, three people, including a toddler, were killed.
"At around 1:30am, the protection wall of the school fell on hutments beside. The dead have been identified as Sogan Kamble (60), Karina Chand (32) and three-year-old
Bhushan Chand. One person has been injured," a Thane Disaster Management Cell official said.
In another incident which took place around the same time, a car with three occupants fell into the Chenna Creek between Thane and Bhayander.
Fire brigade personnel from Balkum rushed to the site and managed to rescue the persons from the submerged car, Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that the car continued to remain stuck in the creek.
Around 50 people were shifted to higher ground in the city's Bhaskar Colony area after water gushed into their homes in the early hours of the day, an official said.
Two people were swept away in the rains in Jawhar area and Dahanu, he said.
"Sixty-year-old Janu Umbarsada was swept away in a stream in Kundanparda area of Jawhar. Another person, Kailash Nagde (29) was washed away in a flash flood in the Baijapada area of Dahanu," Palghar Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.
Since Sunday, heavy rains has caused Surya, Vaitarna and Pinjal rivers in the region to swell, leaving several residential clusters alongside in danger of getting submerged.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daniel Craig Makes Incredible Return to James Bond Set in London After Injuring Ankle, See Pics
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Stuns Venus Williams in 1st Round
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- Cisco, Kerala Sign MoU to Establish Smart Farming Infrastructure
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s