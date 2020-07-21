5 Dead, Over 1 Lakh Affected as Floods Submerge More Than 175 Villages in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

The surging floodwaters in the plain-belt of West Garo Hills (WGH) district of Meghalaya have claimed five lives after it witnessed a surge in water levels over the past week with most areas submerging under water, facing an uphill battle against the deluge caused by the back flow of the Brahmaputra.

The surging floodwaters which affected over 175 villages in the district claimed at least five lives, including four children and a woman. Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills Ram Singh confirmed the deaths and said that all of them belonged to the Tikrikilla Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block in West Garo Hills.

The government will provide ex gratia payment to the families of the deceased this week. "Ex gratia will be given to the families as per the norms. The police and BDO reports have already been sent," said Singh.

Six-year old Anush Rabha along with Hemraj Rabha (50, Urushmita Rabha (5), and Shruti Rabha (5) were reportedly playing with a banana stem in the flood waters in the Dhapangpara village of Tikrikilla when the tragedy struck. Unnoticed by elders, the children were swept away.

"Over 1,70,000 people are affected directly or indirectly due to flood in West Garo Hills District alone," the DC said, adding that only 22 relief camps have been set up by the district administration so far. Gratuity relief is also being provided to the camp inmates.

Opposition MLAs led by Dr Mukul Sangma visited the place to take stock of the situation, however, state government officials have not the flood-affected region till now.

Demanding better livelihood opportunity and extension of General Relief for the affected people, Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said, "The situation is miserable for the flash flood area which occurred since day before yesterday and no GR (General Relief) has been given till date."

However, in the plain belt area where flood was caused due to back flow the water of Brahmaputra river since over a week, GR has been. "But, since flood continues we are demanding (GR) for 7 more months," he said.

The Congress observed that the entire belt of Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla CnRD Block of West Garo Hills District has been affected due to floods. Standing crops like shally paddy, jute, maize, fish farmers have been affected.

Bhaitbari PHC, Rajabala police outpost, schools, and even PMGSY roads have been submerged under floodwater. Till now, the DC has announced one-week relief to the affected public, but that does not seem enough as people have limited economic activities, therefore, the relief given should be for at least a month.