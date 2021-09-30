5 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying 21 Passengers Falls in River in Meghalaya

At least five people died while several others were severely injured after a Meghalaya Transport Corporation night bus traveling from Tura to Shillong plunged into the Ringdi river at Nongchram in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

East Garo Hills Police over a social media post said that the incident took place at 12 am. “Rescue teams from Rongjeng and Williamnagar Fire and emergency services rushed to the accident site,” Police said.

The rescue operations are still ongoing in Nongshram Bridge- the border between East Garo Hills and the West Khasi Hills district. District Magistrate Swapnil Tembe said, “the rescue operation is going on, as of now 16 are injured and five are dead.” The injured were initially taken to Rongjeng PHC in the night and then later critical ones were shifted to Williamnagar, DC added.

The river had swollen due to constant rain with a strong current, police added. “ As per the list collected from concerned counters there were 9 passengers from Tura and 12 passengers from Williamnagar," police officials said. Concerned family members asked to contact Williamnagar police control for assistance.

