5 Dead, Several Injured as Torrential Rains Lash Bhopal

: Torrential rains battered Bhopal on Tuesday claiming five lives overnight. Life in Bhopal was thrown completely out of gear with houses in old parts of the city flooded.A woman and her two children were crushed to death after their house in Kamla Park area collapsed. Three others were severely injured in the incident.In another incident, 15-year-old Md Aslam was washed away in the Tila Jamalpura area of old city in the morning. Many people fled from the locality after flooding of their houses.In Golkhedi village on the outskirts of Bhopal, a six-year-old girl, Deepa Ahirwar died after a wall of her house caved in due to heavy rains.Mayor Alok Sharma blamed the encroachments activities near drains for the cave-ins. Sharma claimed municipal corporation staff was busy dismantling encroachments in densely populated areas.The situation remained grim in as many as 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh following the rains. According to the Met office, most parts of MP are likely to receive more rains in the next 24-48 hours. ​