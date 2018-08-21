English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 Dead, Several Injured as Torrential Rains Lash Bhopal
Life in Bhopal was thrown completely out of gear with houses in old parts of the city flooded.
Image for representation. (AP photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Torrential rains battered Bhopal on Tuesday claiming five lives overnight. Life in Bhopal was thrown completely out of gear with houses in old parts of the city flooded.
A woman and her two children were crushed to death after their house in Kamla Park area collapsed. Three others were severely injured in the incident.
In another incident, 15-year-old Md Aslam was washed away in the Tila Jamalpura area of old city in the morning. Many people fled from the locality after flooding of their houses.
In Golkhedi village on the outskirts of Bhopal, a six-year-old girl, Deepa Ahirwar died after a wall of her house caved in due to heavy rains.
Mayor Alok Sharma blamed the encroachments activities near drains for the cave-ins. Sharma claimed municipal corporation staff was busy dismantling encroachments in densely populated areas.
The situation remained grim in as many as 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh following the rains. According to the Met office, most parts of MP are likely to receive more rains in the next 24-48 hours.
Also Watch
A woman and her two children were crushed to death after their house in Kamla Park area collapsed. Three others were severely injured in the incident.
In another incident, 15-year-old Md Aslam was washed away in the Tila Jamalpura area of old city in the morning. Many people fled from the locality after flooding of their houses.
In Golkhedi village on the outskirts of Bhopal, a six-year-old girl, Deepa Ahirwar died after a wall of her house caved in due to heavy rains.
Mayor Alok Sharma blamed the encroachments activities near drains for the cave-ins. Sharma claimed municipal corporation staff was busy dismantling encroachments in densely populated areas.
The situation remained grim in as many as 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh following the rains. According to the Met office, most parts of MP are likely to receive more rains in the next 24-48 hours.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- Woman Tricks Unsuspecting Men on Tinder Into a Dating Competition, Hunger Games Style
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Dance to Madhubala’s Classic Mohe Panghat Pe in New Video
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...