CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » 5 Die as Wall of Under-Construction Godown Collapses in Delhi's Alipur; 'Monitoring Relief Work', Says CM Kejriwal
1-MIN READ

5 Die as Wall of Under-Construction Godown Collapses in Delhi's Alipur; 'Monitoring Relief Work', Says CM Kejriwal

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 17:16 IST

New Delhi , India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur (ANI)

According to fire department officials, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued

In a horrific incident, five people were killed and many feared being trapped after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday.

So far four persons have been rescued while 10 people remain trapped under the debris, fire department officials noted. Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.

With collective efforts, 13 laborers have been shifted to SRHC narela. 2JCB and 4 hydra are also at work to clear the debris.

The fire department is of the opinion that it was an unauthorized construction.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

Commenting on it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur.

“A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 15, 2022, 16:09 IST
last updated:July 15, 2022, 17:16 IST