5 Die as Wall of Under-Construction Godown Collapses in Delhi's Alipur; 'Monitoring Relief Work', Says CM Kejriwal

In a horrific incident, five people were killed and many feared being trapped after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday.

So far four persons have been rescued while 10 people remain trapped under the debris, fire department officials noted. Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.

With collective efforts, 13 laborers have been shifted to SRHC narela. 2JCB and 4 hydra are also at work to clear the debris.

The fire department is of the opinion that it was an unauthorized construction.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

PM Modi also took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 15, 2022

Commenting on it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

