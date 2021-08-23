5 Districts in North Bengal To Receive Heavy Rain Today, Met Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in districts of North Bengal on Monday. Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. There will be showers with thunderstorms in many areas. The weather agency has said that the rain will continue on Tuesday too and has issued an orange alert from Tuesday to Thursday in North Bengal. IMD said that there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in South Bengal in the next 48 hours.

On Monday, most parts of North Bengal will receive moderate rainfall. However, from Tuesday to Thursday, all areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, IMD said.

The Met department has said that with continuous rainfall, there is a chance that water levels will increase in rivers and the risk of flood-like situations in low-lying areas. There are also possibilities of landslides in hilly areas.

On Monday, the maximum daytime temperature in West Bengal’s Kolkata and surrounding areas will be 34.6 degrees — three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature of the day will be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will be a maximum of 95 percent and a minimum of 71 percent. There is little chance of light rainfall with thunderstorms in Kolkata and surrounding areas on Monday.

For the next 48 hours, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in South Bengal. Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms may occur in one or two places. From Wednesday, rainfall with thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday. Heavy rains are expected in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts on Thursday.

Due to the flood situation in many parts of the state last month, around 3 lakh people were moved to rescue centers.

