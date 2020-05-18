INDIA

5 Doctors, Including 4 Who Treated Covid-19 Patient, Test Positive For the Disease in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Five doctors, including four who treated a woman who died of COVID-19, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, taking the number of healthcare workers affected by the deadly virus in the valley to 16.

A senior doctor at the Chest Diseases Hospital, a designated COVID-19 hospital, said four of the doctors who tested positive for the disease were treating a COVID-19 positive woman who died of comorbidities on Sunday.

The 29-year-old woman from Habbakadal was suffering from Ludwig's angina and operated upon at the SMHS hospital here, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three doctors from the SMHS, one from SKIMS Medical College Hospital and one from Dental College tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

"No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions. The entire health department is at the service of all," leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Shah said while urging people to follow the COVID-19 advisories.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,188 in Jammu and Kashmir, including 13 deaths.

