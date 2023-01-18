5 Essential Oils That Can Help Reduce Thyroid Disorders

Essential oils are concentrated plant extracts, typically extracted from flowers, leaves, roots and other parts of plants using a process called distillation, and are highly concentrated. Essential oils are believed to have therapeutic properties and are often used as alternative and complementary medicine to promote physical and emotional well-being. They can be used in diffusers, applied directly to the skin or inhaled. Some essential oils are considered toxic and should be used with caution.

Essential oils have gained popularity in recent years as natural remedies for everything from bacterial infections to even clinical depression. Some people think that essential oils can also help mitigate thyroid issues.

Thyroid

The thyroid is a tiny endocrine gland that secretes three hormones namely triiodothyronine (T3), thyroxine (T4) and a peptide hormone called calcitonin. Not many people know that our metabolism, emotions and brain function are regulated by our thyroid gland. According to the American Thyroid Association, more than 20 million Americans suffer from a thyroid condition.

There isn’t a lot of scientific evidence linking the usage of essential oils and thyroid health. However, there is anecdotal evidence that certain thyroid disorders can be treated with essential oils and a few studies support this claim. Your body overproduces thyroid hormone when you have hyperthyroidism. Weight loss, anxiety, abnormal heartbeats and muscle weakness are typical symptoms.

While essential oils cannot prevent your body from overproducing thyroid hormones, some of them can aid with hyperthyroidism symptoms. Here are a few things to know about using essential oils for a few common thyroid disorders and symptoms.

Frankincense

Anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting and pain-relieving qualities of frankincense oil help in dealing with some thyroid issues. Additionally, it also treats dry skin. A few drops of frankincense oil, applied topically to dry skin caused by an overactive thyroid, may help the skin repair by reducing itching and flaking. Since frankincense oil is fairly intense, mix it before using it with another calming oil, like almond or jojoba oil.

Lemongrass

Research has been done on lemongrass oil’s potent anti-inflammatory qualities. Applying lemongrass oil may help relieve swelling or inflammation in the thyroid region.

Lavender

Consider using lavender oil if your hyperthyroidism is causing you anxiety. Since ancient times, lavender oil has been used as a tool to encourage calmness. As per some studies, lavender oil increases feelings of calm and well-being when diffused in the air.

Wintergreen

Methyl salicylate, the active component of wintergreen oil, is a well-researched analgesic that functions similarly to aspirin. For muscles and joints that are sore from thyroid disorders, wintergreen oil can be applied to reduce pain, if any.

Sandalwood

Anxiety brought on by an overactive thyroid can potentially be treated by diffusing sandalwood oil through an aromatherapy diffuser or by applying a few drops of the oil topically to pressure points.

