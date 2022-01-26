5 Feared Trapped After Multi-storey Building Collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

At least five persons are feared trapped in the debris after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, a civic official said. The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.

At least five persons are feared trapped in the debris, the official said. Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, where a rescue operation has been launched, he said.

#WATCH | Visuals from the site of 5-storey building collapse in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. Five people are feared trapped in the building, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/J5MXuAmIdn — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van are at the site, the official added.

