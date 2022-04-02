5 Former Union Ministers Occupying Bungalows Express Willingness to Vacate Govt Accommodation: Officials

As many as five former union ministers, who are still occupying bungalows above their entitlement, have communicated their willingness to vacate government accommodation in the national capital, housing and urban affairs ministry officials said on Friday. They said even former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was served with an eviction notice by the directorate of estates recently, has also conveyed that he would be vacating the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow.

According to officials, Pokhriyal’s bungalow has been allotted to aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Some other former ministers, such as Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan, have already communicated to the ministry that they will be vacating their respective official bungalows.

“They will soon shift to their entitled category (type VII bungalow)," an official told PTI. The official said there were currently around five type VIII bungalows being used by former ministers, adding that all of them had expressed willingness to vacate them.

Advertisement

On Friday, the union housing and urban affairs ministry completed the process of evicting Chirag Paswan from the 12, Janpath bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in 1990. Talking about accommodation rules for the ministers and MPs, another senior official in the union housing and urban affairs ministry said type VIII bungalows were allotted to union ministers and senior members of the judiciary.

Former ministers are usually entitled to type VII accommodation. “Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have also their housing committees which allot government accommodation to their members from their own quota. There are also some type VIII bungalows with them (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha housing committees), but MPs are usually given bungalows lesser than the type VIII category," an official pointed out.

The official said there was a cabinet committee on accommodation that had power to allot a government bungalow to a “private person" on security ground and other reasons. In July 2020, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been asked by the union housing and urban affairs ministry to vacate her government accommodation after the Centre had withdrawn SPG security cover.

“Those who are Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees are entitled to government bungalows. Once their such security cover is withdrawn, they have to surrender their accommodation facility," the official said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.