1-min read

5 Governors Meet Home Minister Amit Shah to Discuss Issues Concerning Their States

The governors met Shah separately and an official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah with West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Image credit: Twitter: @HMOIndia)
New Delhi: Governors of five states, including West Bengal, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, an official said.

The governors met Shah separately and the official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new home minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

Besides West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, others who met Shah are Tamil Nadu's Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana's ESL Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand's Draupadi Murmu and Arunachal Pradesh's Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra, a home ministry official said.

The governors discussed with the home minister issues concerning their respective states, the official said.

