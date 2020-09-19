5 Held For Killing 25-year-old Man In Thane

Thane: Five people were arrested on Saturday in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly killing a man on the intervening night of September 17-18, a police official said. The victim had been abused over phone by one of the accused and when the former went to confront him, an altercation ensued leading to murder, he said.

“The victim is Shivaji Khandagale (25) while the arrested accused are Mahesh Gunjal, Jayesh Julve, Appa Sugal, Nikhil Mane and Ashish Walmiki,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor