1-min read

5 Held for Slaughtering Stray Cows in Shamli, Police Seize 60 kg Meat

Police recovered two pistols and instruments used for slaughtering cows from the accused and an investigation into the incident is on.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
5 Held for Slaughtering Stray Cows in Shamli, Police Seize 60 kg Meat
(Representative image)
Muzaffarnagar: Five people have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering stray cows and 60 kg meat has been seized from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said Wednesday.

The men, Imran, Irshad, Asif, Aleem and Momin, were arrested after police raided a forested area near Burtada village following a tip-off, they said. Police also seized 60 kg meat which they suspect is beef.

Two pistols and instruments used for slaughtering cows were also recovered from the accused, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, they said.

