5 Held in Palghar Lynching Case, 115 Nabbed So Far: Maharashtra CID Crime Branch
The three victims from Mumbai were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat amid the lockdown when they were killed by a mob in the presence of a police.
Self-styled godman Computer Baba aka Namdev Das Tyagi keeps an ember-filled earthen pot on his head during a protest against the killing of sadhus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar and Maharashtra's Palghar last week (Photo Credit: PTI)
The Maharashtra CID Crime Branch has arrested five more persons in connection with the lynching of two sadhus and their driver under Kasa police station limits in Palghar district on April 16, officials said on Friday.
The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of a police.
"With the nabbing of these five people, the number of people held in the case now stands at 115, nine of whom are juveniles. These are the first arrests made by the state CID Crime Branch which recently took over probe. All, except the juveniles, have been remanded in police custody till May 13," he added.
