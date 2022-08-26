CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Including 3 Children Die in Fire at Wedding Venue in UP's Moradabad
1-MIN READ

5 Including 3 Children Die in Fire at Wedding Venue in UP's Moradabad

IANS

Last Updated: August 26, 2022, 08:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Onlookers helped rescue seven people from the fire that was reportedly caused due to a short circuit. (ANI Photo)

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday night. Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives.

Five persons were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Moradabad district.

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday night.

Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives.

Following the incident, five fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon the blaze was brought under control. The onlookers helped rescue seven people from the fire.

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit.

Further details are awaited.

first published:August 26, 2022, 08:04 IST
last updated:August 26, 2022, 08:04 IST