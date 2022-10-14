5, Including 3 Cops, Injured as Vehicles in UP Dy CM's Convoy Collide with Each Other

Three policemen, a doctor and a health worker were injured after two vehicles including an ambulance, which were a part of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak’s convoy, collided with each other in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.

The incident took place at Nankari village under the Dehat Kotwali police station in the morning when Pathak was on his way to Gola Gokarannath in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Three police personnel — sub-inspector Pramod Mishra, head constable Inder Dev Singh and Rajveer Singh — besides Arshad Jamal, a medical practitioner, and a health worker sustained injuries in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh | Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a program. A police vehicle and an ambulance, part of the convoy collided, injuring 1-2 people of medical staff and 6 police personnel: Dr Rajiv Dixit, ASP, North Sitapur pic.twitter.com/D2VbZSJHRs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

Shashank Trivedi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maholi, and Sitapur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Madhu Gairola went to the district hospital, where the injured persons are admitted.

Trivedi said the two vehicles in Pathak’s convoy collided with each other while trying to save a cyclist. He said the condition of the injured persons is stable and they are undergoing treatment.

