English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Indian Sailors Return After Spending 13 Months in Greek Jail
The ship anchored in Turkey for repairs and then proceeded to its destination. However, in January 2018, when it reached Greece, authorities detained the ship on charges of carrying explosive material.
Image for representation: Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: Five Indian crew members of a cargo vessel arrived in Mumbai Sunday after spending 13 months in a jail in Greece.
They were on board merchant cargo vessel `MV Andromeda' that had set sail from Cyprus to Libya in December 2017.
The ship anchored in Turkey for repairs and then proceeded to its destination. However, in January 2018, when it reached Greece, authorities detained the ship on charges of carrying explosive material.
Addressing the media here, one of the five sailors said he had last seen his daughter when she was two months old.
"Now she is two years old and has started walking. And I was not there to see this," he said.
They were on board merchant cargo vessel `MV Andromeda' that had set sail from Cyprus to Libya in December 2017.
The ship anchored in Turkey for repairs and then proceeded to its destination. However, in January 2018, when it reached Greece, authorities detained the ship on charges of carrying explosive material.
Addressing the media here, one of the five sailors said he had last seen his daughter when she was two months old.
"Now she is two years old and has started walking. And I was not there to see this," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi
- Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
- Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results