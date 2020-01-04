Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

5 Injured, Several Trapped after Portion of Building Collapses at Burdwan Railway Station in WB

Construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
5 Injured, Several Trapped after Portion of Building Collapses at Burdwan Railway Station in WB
A view of the collapsed structure at Burdwan railway station.

New Delhi: A portion of the Burdwan Railway Station building collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring five people and leaving many people trapped inside. No causalities have been reported so far.

Work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it, an Eastern Railway official said. "The portion of the station building at Burdwan collapsed at 8.10 pm," he said.

Construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place, another official said. Burdwan Railway Station, located about 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line.

(With inputs from PTI)



