5 Interesting Revelations Made at the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani Launch Event

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched with full grandeur in Mumbai on Tuesday. The panel discussion, comprising a few of the most prominent personalities in the country, revealed some interesting facts and anecdotes about water.

Here’s the list of top five revelations:

Narasimhan Eswar (Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB) points out that certain aspects of sanitation can lead to water wastage

Eswar explained that a majority of houses in the country do not have flushes in their toilets. To clean these toilets, people use traditional detergents, which make use of buckets and buckets of water. Harpic, on the other hand, a specialised cleaning product, uses FIVE times less water compared to these products.

Anand Narasimhan (Deputy Executive Editor, Network18) presents some eye-opening statistics

The host of the launch event stated that India annually receives 4,000 billion cubic litres of rainfall but is only able to save 10% of it. Out of the 10% rainwater saved, 89% is used in rural areas for irrigation purposes, 6% in urban households, and 5% in industries.

Amitabh Bachchan (Brand Ambassador Harpic-News18 Mission Paani) on rapid urbanisation and underground water level

Bachchan presented a great example of how rapid urbanisation interferes with our water system. He pointed out that the sand on beaches absorbs seawater, which filters through and replenishes our underground water level. But due to the construction of high rises near beaches, the sand collects a high quantity of concrete, preventing water from seeping into the ground. On the bright side, this also helps to preserve the water already present underground.

Sadhguru’s wise words on rivers

Sadhguru explained that ideally, 50% of river water needs to go into the ocean, but due to the high demand for water, it needs to be at least 20% to 30%. Anything less than this can affect our substratum and cause marine water to encroach inland. This can lead to India losing one-third of its landmass in the near future.

Yogi Adityanath on Uttar Pradesh’s new water-saving norms

Adityanath shared a few regulations introduced by the UP government for water conservation, such as houses bigger than 100 sq ft requiring a rainwater harvesting plan, subsidies for farmers adopting drip irrigation method, creation of more ponds for rainwater collection, preventing water leakages, and recycling water for irrigation and other purposes.

The panel discussion at the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani was full of brilliant initiatives, facts, and wise words. We hope that some of these were able to inspire you to take steps towards water conservation. A movement backed by people can never fail, so let’s band together and succeed at conserving water. Take your first step in this movement by taking the Jal Pratigya.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.