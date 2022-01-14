5 KG RDX Recovered From Amritsar's Dhanoa Kala Village; Probe Underway

The Amritsar Special Task Force on Friday recovered 5 KG of RDX near the international border in Attari’s Dhanoa Kala Village. The bomb squad present on the spot diffused the bomb. This incident is being seen as one of the major attempts to terrorise Punjab as the STF recovered 6 AK 47 rifle rounds, 3 UBGL, 7 detonators, 2 grenades, 3 fuses, a pouch and a bag.

According to sources in Punjab police, some suspects have been detained and are being questioned about the recovery of RDX. Several police officials, along with S.S.P Rakesh Kaul, had reached the incident site from where the India Pakistan border is only a few kilometres away. Police have cordoned off the area. The investigation is underway.

On December 23, 2021, there was a bomb explosion in the Ludhiana court complex in the bathroom on the second floor. The explosion was so devastating that the area nearby witnessed a lot of destruction. The person responsible for this explosion was identified as Gagandeep Singh, a former head constable, who was dismissed from the services due to his alleged drug links. Gagandeep had been tracked using his sim card.

Police had seized 1 kilogram of RDX from a place under the Dinanagar police station located in the Gurdaspur district.on December 1 last year. Back then, the Gurdaspur police had arrested a person named Sukhwinder Singh in this case. A pistol was also recovered from him.

Two days after this incident, police had recovered four hand grenades and a tiffin bomb from the Salimpur Afghana village located in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

