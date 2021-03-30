5 Kiled In Accident At Deep Well Site In Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 29: Five workers died in an accident while constructing a deep well in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday. Two others have been rescued from the well at Mihmyntdu village on the outskirts of Jowai town, they said.

A special rescue team reached the spot and recovered the bodies of five persons from different levels of the under-construction, 35-metre-deep well, Fire Service SP A Goenka said. “The labourers probably fell unconscious due to the fumes of a pump they were using to draw water,” Goenka said.

The rescued workers are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor