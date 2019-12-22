Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

5 Killed, 18 Injured as Bus Overturns After Collision with Truck in Jabalpur

Five passengers, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in the mishap. Eighteen others sustained injuries, an official said, adding that they were admitted to a government hospital in Jabalpur.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
5 Killed, 18 Injured as Bus Overturns After Collision with Truck in Jabalpur
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard as medical staff prepare isolated casualty ward inside a hospital in Kochi. (Image for representation: Reuters)

Jabalpur: Five passengers were killed and 18 others injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Bargi bypass, located about 10 km from Jabalpur city.

The private bus, which was going from Katni to Balaghat, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction and then overturned, Bargi police station in-charge R D Dwivedi said.

Five passengers, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in the mishap, he said.

Eighteen others sustained injuries, the official said, adding that they were admitted to a government hospital in Jabalpur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram