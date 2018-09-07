English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Killed, 21 Injured as Bus Falls into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand
Officials said the accident appears to have taken place due to brake failure and the bus had 26 persons in all, including the driver and conductor.
Representative image: PTI
Dehradun: Five persons were killed and 21 others injured in Almora district of Uttarakhand on Thursday when the driver of the bus they were travelling lost control and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, police said.
The condition of 14 injured is stated to be critical. They have been rushed to Haldwani for treatment.
The accident took place at Saingda Gadhera near Garunkhet on the Ramnagar-Badrinath road.
Officials said the accident appears to have taken place due to brake failure. The bus had 26 persons in all, including the bus driver and conductor.
The deceased include the bus conductor.
District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and Senior superintendent of police (SSP) P Renuka Devi rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief, a state government official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
