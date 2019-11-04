Take the pledge to vote

5 Killed, 40 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Valley After Driver Loses Control on Mumbai-Pune Highway

The mishap took place near the Amrutanjan bridge tunnel around 5 am when the luxury bus, carrying nearly 47 passengers, was on way to Mumbai from Karad in Satara.

PTI

November 4, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
5 Killed, 40 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Valley After Driver Loses Control on Mumbai-Pune Highway
The bus that met with an accident.

Mumbai: At least five people were killed and 40 others injured when a private bus fell into a valley on old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra early Monday morning, police said.

The mishap took place near the Amrutanjan bridge tunnel around 5 am when the luxury bus, carrying nearly 47 passengers, was on way to Mumbai from Karad in Satara district, Khopoli police station's senior inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar said. The driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the bus overturned and fell into a 30 to 40 feet deep valley, he said.

"At least five people were killed and 40 others, including the bus driver, received injuries," he said. The victims were returning from Karad after the Diwali vacations, he said.

The deceased were yet to be identified, he said, adding that the injured people were admitted to hospitals at Khalapur, Khopoli (in Raigad district), and Pune.

