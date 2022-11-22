5 Killed, 7 Others Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri

As many as five people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. As per media reports, seven others were critically injured in the accident.

The incident reportedly occurred when an SUV carrying 11 labourers from Shahjahanpur lost its balance and overturned into a gorge near the railway crossing in the Palia police station area.

The injured have been admitted to the primary healthcare centre (PHC).

Further details awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here