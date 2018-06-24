English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 killed, 8 injured in accident in UP
The incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway on Saturday night.
Image for representation only/PTI Photo
Maharajganj: At least five persons, including four women, were killed and eight others seriously injured when a pick-up vehicle hit a stationary truck at a petrol pump here, police said on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police, RP Singh, said that the incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway on Saturday night.
The deceased have been identified as Shabidun Nisha (45), Muhammad Hussain (26), Sabina (50), Nazroon Nisha (23) and Najboon Nisha (40), the SP said.
He said that the injured have been admitted to the Gorakhpur Medical College.
All the deceased were residents of Maharajganj and were returning from Kichocha Sharif in Ambedkar Nagar district.
