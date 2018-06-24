GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

5 killed, 8 injured in accident in UP

The incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway on Saturday night.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
Image for representation only/PTI Photo
Maharajganj: At least five persons, including four women, were killed and eight others seriously injured when a pick-up vehicle hit a stationary truck at a petrol pump here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, RP Singh, said that the incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shabidun Nisha (45), Muhammad Hussain (26), Sabina (50), Nazroon Nisha (23) and Najboon Nisha (40), the SP said.

He said that the injured have been admitted to the Gorakhpur Medical College.

All the deceased were residents of Maharajganj and were returning from Kichocha Sharif in Ambedkar Nagar district.

