1-min read

5 Killed as Car Runs Over Workers Sleeping on Pavement, Crashes Off Bridge in Haryana’s Hisar

The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 7:26 PM IST
Hisar: Five labourers were killed and nine others injured after a car ran over them on an overbridge near Jindal steel plant here, police said Wednesday.

The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts.

The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, they said.

A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, the police said.

Repair work is underway on the overbridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said.

The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge. It reportedly rammed into another car before falling off the bridge.



The driver also sustained injuries, they added.

The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
