English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Killed as Car Runs Over Workers Sleeping on Pavement, Crashes Off Bridge in Haryana’s Hisar
The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge.
Loading...
Hisar: Five labourers were killed and nine others injured after a car ran over them on an overbridge near Jindal steel plant here, police said Wednesday.
The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts.
The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, they said.
A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, the police said.
Repair work is underway on the overbridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said.
The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge. It reportedly rammed into another car before falling off the bridge.
The driver also sustained injuries, they added.
The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said.
The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts.
The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, they said.
A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, the police said.
Repair work is underway on the overbridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said.
The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of overbridge. It reportedly rammed into another car before falling off the bridge.
The driver also sustained injuries, they added.
The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...