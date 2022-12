Five people, including two minors, were killed in a brick kiln accident in Kalain of Barak Valley in Assam’s Cachar district.

Eight others were injured who are being treated at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place when the chimney of the kiln came crumbling upon the workers, most of whom were from Bihar.

The police have initiated an investigation into the entire incident.

