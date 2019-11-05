Take the pledge to vote

5 Killed, Including Four of a Family, as Truck Collides With Auto in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The deceased were identified as Dharamvir Paswan, his wife Ranju Devi, their children Birju and Mahadev. They were from Sahila Balli village. The fifth victim is the auto driver.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Five people, including four of a family were killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a truck collided head-on with an auto in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Dharamvir Paswan, his wife Ranju Devi, their children Birju and Mahadev. They were from Sahila Balli village. The fifth victim is the auto driver.

Police said that the incident took place late on Monday, when the family reached Ahiyapur area. The speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle, leaving five dead on the spot.

The injured, both girls, have been shifted to a hospital.

District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

