5 Killed, One Injured as Car Falls into Ditch in Rajasthan; CM Ashok Gehlot Condoles Deaths

Five persons were killed and one injured after their car fell into a ditch along a road here on Saturday evening, police said. The incident took place near Thikariya village, they said.

The injured person was rushed to SMS hospital in Jaipur for treatment, Sub-Inspector, Reengus police station, Deepti Rani said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the five persons in the mishap and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here