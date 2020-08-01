Five Killed, Several Injured in Boiler Blast in Nagpur District

At least five workers were killed and several others were critically injured in a boiler explosion at Manas Agro Industries and Sugar Ltd. plant in Nagpur district, according to reports.

The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafull Pandurang Moon (25), all residents of Wadgaon village.

Sachin Waghmare worked as a welder while others were helpers, the police told PTI. All five workers sustained grievous burn injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola visited the spot following the incident, officials said.

According to a police official, the factory, which is part of the Manas Group and was earlier known as Purti Power and Sugar Factory, is owned by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's family.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)