1-MIN READ

5 Labourers Dead, 7 Injured as Van Collides with Truck in MP's Ujjain

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Officials said that the victims were labourers hailing from Katni district. They were heading to Neemuch when the mishap occurred. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Five labourers were killed and seven of their colleagues injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with a truck early on Saturday near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place under Narwar police station area around 3.30 am, police said.

”Five persons were killed on the spot and seven others injured in the accident,” Ujjain’s additional super intendent of police (ASP) Rupesh Dwivedi said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, he added.

”The victims were labourers hailing from Katni district. They were heading to Neemuch when the mishap occurred,” he said. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the ASP added.

