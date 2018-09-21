English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 LeT Militants Gunned Down After Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
The encounter took place at Sumblar area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Police said the five had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) recently and were on their way to other parts of the Valley.
Image for representational purposes only. (Image: AP)
Srinagar: Five militants from the Lashkar-e-Taiba who recently infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir were killed in an encounter Friday, police said.
