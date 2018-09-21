GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5 LeT Militants Gunned Down After Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

The encounter took place at Sumblar area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Police said the five had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) recently and were on their way to other parts of the Valley.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
Image for representational purposes only. (Image: AP)
Srinagar: Five militants from the Lashkar-e-Taiba who recently infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir were killed in an encounter Friday, police said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
