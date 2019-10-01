5 Measures You Must Know to Protect Your Children from Dengue

Dengue is widespread in India this year with cases being reported from every nook and corner of the country. The southern Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are worst affected. The mosquito-borne disease typically occurs in the monsoon season when the weather is warm and humid. Such weather allows the dengue mosquito to breed rapidly.

It causes severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. It occurs mainly during the monsoon season in sub-tropical and tropical climate. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.

There is no vaccine currently available to combat this disease which can turn fatal if it is not diagnosed or treated on time.

Dengue can affect any age group. Children are more prone to the disease as they play around in the evening when the mosquitoes bite the most. Kids also have a growing immune system which can increase the negative impact of dengue fever on their body. It’s important to be aware of certain preventive measures which can help you protect your children from dengue.

1. Keep your indoors clean and safe

It is very important to keep your indoors clean, along with the outdoor areas. All the corners of the house must be kept clean and healthy. Do not allow stagnant water to be stored in any part of the house. Mosquito-repellant plants can also be planted in the garden to not let the mosquitoes buzz around.

2. Maintain an immunity-boosting diet for kids

Strong immunity means better protection against dengue mosquitoes. A strong immunity ensures strength to fight against dengue. You can immunity-boosting foods to your kids' diet. Some immunity-boosting foods include yogurt, turmeric, ginger, garlic, spinach, citrus foods and almonds.

3. Make your children wear full-length clothes

It’s important that you cover your children to the maximum possible area so that the mosquitoes have a lesser chance to bite them. Children cannot stay inside the house all the time. School, tuition or playtime there can be many possible reasons which can make your children step outside. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare your children well.

4. Use repellant

There are numerous repellants available these days which enables you to keep your kids shielded against dengue mosquitoes. There are some products which are especially meant for children and do not leave any negative effect on their skin.

5. Know the symptoms

It is really important to be aware of the symptoms of dengue. This is because better knowledge of the symptoms can help you provide the right treatment on time to your children. High fever, headache, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, fatigue, skin rash are some symptoms of dengue fever. If you notice these symptoms in your children so not ignore these and consult a doctor immediately.

