1-min read

5 Members of Family Found Dead in UP House, Sulphas Tablets and Disinfectant Scattered Near Bodies

Police said there were injury marks on the neck of the woman, while sulphas tablets and a bottle of disinfectant were found near other bodies.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
5 Members of Family Found Dead in UP House, Sulphas Tablets and Disinfectant Scattered Near Bodies
Representative image.

Bodies of five members of a family were found in a house in Singar Nagar locality here on Saturday, police said.

On receiving information that the body of a woman, Divya (37) was lying in the house of her in-laws, police rushed to the spot to find four more bodies.

The other deceased are Divya's sister Bulbul (27), son Aarush (8), another child. Their bodies were found in one room. The body of the woman's father-in-law 75-year-old Rajeshwar Pachauri was found in the second floor of the house, a police official said.

He said there were injury marks on the neck of the woman, while sulphas tablets and a bottle of disinfectant were found near other bodies. Further investigation is on, police said.

