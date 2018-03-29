5 Men Held, Juvenile Apprehended For Killing Ola Driver in Delhi

Five men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing an Ola driver and looting his car in Alipur area of Rohini, police said on Wednesday.On March 23, a body of a man was found near open DDA land behind Khampur radio station. On the basis of a tailor's mark on the deceased's shirt, a team was sent to neighbouring Noida in Uttar Pradesh and later, the deceased was identified as Hari Narayan (35), who was a cab driver for Ola, they said. His relatives told police that Narayan left for duty on March 23 around 10 am. When he didn't return, they contacted Ola and were informed that his last location was in Sonepat in Haryana, they said.After the body was identified and the doctor opined that the cause of death was strangulation, an investigation was taken up, the police said. During the investigation, it was found that the GPS device of the vehicle had been removed after the incident. However, with the available information of the GPS data of the car the team visited various place in Delhi as well as Sonepat area, the police said.The police team subsequently learned that the vehicle was seen in Nahri village in Sonepat. On the intervening night of March 28 and 29, the police team got a tip-off that the accused would come near Raja Harish Chander Hospital in Narela. Three of the accused - Rahul Saini (21), Naimuddin alias Naveen (25) and Hemant (19) were arrested there, police said.Three country-made pistols and six live cartridges were recovered, which were used by the accused to allegedly threaten the victim. The accused led the police to their associates Amit Dahiya (25), Vishal (20) and a juvenile. The accused, Saini, Naimudin, Hemant and Dahiya are friends and were looking for employment and money, the police said.The four accused made the plan to rob a car to get money and procured the country-made pistols for it. On March 23, Naimuddin booked an Ola cab from Saini's mobile number for Kashmeri Gate and called the driver, they said.After boarding the cab, they cancelled the booking. They had travelled for about four-five kms and after reaching an abandoned area behind Tikri village, they overpowered Narayan at gunpoint. They then strangulated him with the gamcha and dumped his body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.They removed the GPS kit of the cab and were helped by the juvenile in disposing the car. Vishal agreed to buy the car for Rs 25,000 and had planned to use it for transporting illicit liquor from Haryana, the officer added. Ola in a statement said, "We compliment the Delhi Police for their swift action. We are in touch with the family of the driver partner and are extending all support to them."